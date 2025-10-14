RSS' national executive meeting to be held in Jabalpur

Nagpur, Oct 14 (PTI) Senior RSS functionaries will deliberate on contemporary issues and prepare future plans during a three-day national executive meeting of the organisation scheduled to begin in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on October 30.

Key issues raised in the RSS chief's Vijayadashmi speech will also be discussed, followed by a review of preparations for the Sangh's centenary year events at the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) meeting, according to a release issued by the RSS.

RSS communication head Sunil Ambekar stated that Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, the other six joint general secretaries, and executive body members will participate.

The release stated that the RSS centenary year festival began recently with Vijayadashmi, marked by special events across the country.

The release added that, after other agenda items, reports and descriptions of centenary celebrations in various regions will be discussed at the conclave, along with current national and social issues.

Special deliberations will be held on fulfilling the organisational goals set for the RSS centenary by the next Vijayadashmi, according to the release. PTI CLS NSK