RSS' new twin tower office in Delhi gets nod for completion

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Delhi Urban Arts Commission has (DUAC) gave its approval for the completion of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's new office in central Delhi's Jhandewalan area, paving way for its inauguration.

In its August 1 meeting, the Commission had rejected the application for its no objection certificate (NOC), citing lack of documentation.

According to official document, the DUAC took the decision to give the certificate to the new office of RSS at a meeting on August 29. The NOC has been given to two 12-storey towers of the RSS office in Keshav Kunj.

The buildings have facilities like meeting rooms, conference halls and libraries. The RSS will complete 100 years of its foundation next year.

"The proposal for NOC for completion (Part-Tower 1 and 2) received (online) at the completion stage was scrutinised along with the documentation, drawings, photographs etc. Based on the documentation, including drawings and photographs of the complex, the proposal for NOC for completion is found to be accepted," states the minutes of the August 29 meeting.

The DUAC had approved the building plans proposal on July 15, 2015 and approved the revised layout and building plans proposal at its meeting on July 11, 2018.