RSS no para-military organisation; can't be understood by looking at BJP: Bhagwat

Bhopal, Jan 2 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that despite the uniform and physical exercises, the Sangh is not a para-military organisation, and it would also be a huge mistake to try to understand it by looking at the BJP.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh works for uniting society and imbuing it with the necessary qualities and virtues to ensure that India does not fall into the clutches of a foreign power again, he said, speaking before a gathering of prominent persons here.

"We wear a uniform, take out marches and do stick exercise. (But) If someone thinks it is a paramilitary organisation, it will be a mistake," he said, adding that it was difficult to understand the Sangh which was a unique organisation.

"If you want to understand the Sangh by looking at the BJP, it will be a huge mistake. The same (mistake) will happen if you try to understand it by looking at Vidya Bharti (an RSS-affiliated organisation)," he said.

Notably, the RSS is widely considered to be the parent organisation of the Jana Sangh and its successor, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Bhagwat also said that a "false narrative" is being built against the Sangh. "Nowadays people do not go deep to gather the right information. They do not go to the origin. They go to Wikipedia. Everything is not true out there. Those who go to reliable sources will get to know about the Sangh," he said.

Because of these misconceptions, it was found to be necessary to explain the RSS's role and mission, said Bhagwat, who toured the country during the Sangh's centenary year.

"There is a common feeling that the Sangh was born as a reaction or opposition (to the prevailing forces). This is not the case. The Sangh is not a reaction or opposition to anything. The Sangh is not competing with anyone as well," he said.

The British were not the first to invade the country, Bhagwat said, adding that time and again a handful of people from far-off places who were inferior to Indians came and defeated us.

"(They were) Not rich like us, not virtuous like us... They came from far-off places and did not know the nitty-gritty of the country, but defeated us in our home. It had happened seven times and Englishmen were the eighth invaders.... So, what is the guarantee of Independence? We have to ponder the reason why it happens repeatedly," he said.

"We should understand ourselves and rise above selfishness. If the society stands united with virtues and qualities, this country's fate will change for good," Bhagwat further said.

The financial situation of the Sangh was now alright, he said, adding that it does not depend on outside funds or donations.

He also recalled the financial hardship the organisation has endured in the last 100 years.

At the end of his talk, he appealed people to visit a Sangh `shakha' (branch) to understand it better.

"I have put forth my views about the Sangh...come inside to understand it. If you don't have full faith even in my words, it's okay. The best way is to come in and understand the Sangh. If I explain for two hours how sweet sugar tastes (it would be futile)....Have a teaspoon of sugar and you will understand," he added. PTI LAL KRK