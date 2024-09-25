RSS not just an organisation but campaign for India's rise, revival: Hosabale

Jaipur, Sep 25 (PTI) RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale said the RSS is not just an organisation but a great campaign for the rise and revival of India in all forms. He called it an "important movement of national life".

He said KT Thomas, who was a judge of the Supreme Court, while defining RSS recently had said the organisation is the guarantee of the protection and security of democracy in India. While addressing the gathering of volunteers at the Shaheed Poonam Singh Stadium on Wednesday during his stay in Jaisalmer, he said the work of the RSS, which started from a small place in Nagpur in 1925, has reached all the states and districts of the country.

The aim is to take it to every division and colony of the country, he added.

In a statement, he said that in the beginning, the common people used to take the RSS as a joke but this organisation, built with the sacrifice and dedication of the volunteers, has been successful in creating its identity as the largest social organisation in the world.

Speaking on the concept of 'Hindu Rashtra', he said Hinduism is not just a religion but a way of life, adding Swami Vivekanand propagated religion with this unified thought. Inspired by such great men, the RSS instilled faith in the common people that Hindus can be united, he added.

He further said initially people used to say that Hinduism is communal. But the Sangh explained that Hinduism is not a sect but a 'philosophy of life'.