RSS organises 'Path Sanchalan' march at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organised a 'Path Sanchalan', a traditional march hosted annually by the organisation's shakhas on the occasion of Vijayadashami, at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here.

Videos of the march held on Sunday has been making rounds on social media showing a significant participation from students.

While the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing affiliated with the RSS, has been holding the procession each year for decades, this was the third time such a march took place in the university.

RSS had organised its first 'Path Sanchalan' at the Jawaharlal University (JNU) in 2023.

"Over 300 people participated in the JNU march. It was a spectacle to behold, starting from Barak hostel and ending at Vedanta Sthal, covering all hostels of the university. At every hostel gate and focal point, groups of students, professors, and staff members showered flower petals," an ABVP member told PTI.

The member further said that the number of RSS shakhas in JNU has increased after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There was one before that, now there are five. This year's Path Sanchalan was special as it marked the centenary year of the RSS. Everyone followed a full dress code, including caps, shoes and socks," he said.

An invite for the event lists Professor Nandani Sinha Kapoor, Director of SOITS at IGNOU, and Squadron Leader Deepika Puri of the Indian Air Force as guests, while Anil Gupta, Province Executive of Delhi Province RSS, will deliver the keynote address.

The RSS-backed organisation will hold its Path Sanchalan in Delhi University on October 2.