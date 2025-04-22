RSS outfit's 3-day meet on 'Vision 2047: Prosperous and Great Bharat' in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A three-day conference called 'Vision 2047: Prosperous and Great Bharat' dedicated to envisioning and shaping the future of the country through meaningful dialogue, innovative thinking and collaborative policy action will start here on Thursday, officials said.

The conference will be held at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR) and is being organised by 'Swadeshi Shodh Sansthan', a unit of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch.

"More than 800 research papers will be presented during the conference. The conference will be attended by more than 3,000 participants including researchers, academicians, expert guests and distinguished attendees. The conference will be graced by the presence of renowned leaders and dignitaries," Ashwani Mahajan, national co-convener, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The conference is being organised with the support of several institutions including Kurukshetra University, Haryana; CCS Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, Haryana; Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi; University of Agder, Norway (Global Knowledge Partner); Indira Gandhi Tribal University, Amarkantak; and Organiser Weekly.

"This conference aims to generate forward-looking insights and strategic pathways for Bharat's development journey toward 2047, the centenary of its independence," Mahajan said.

The several themes of the conference include harnessing the demographic dividend; strategies for employment, entrepreneurship, Bharatiya skills and global parameters; initiatives for becoming the world's leading economy; establishing a robust security system; developments in science and technology; advocacy for family values, global brotherhood; environment-friendly growth and building a nation rooted in high life values.

"These themes will be explored through plenary sessions, academic paper presentations and expert-led panel discussions involving policymakers, scholars, industry professionals and youth leaders from across the nation.

"The conference has received an overwhelming response to its call for papers, with diverse submissions from across academic, research and professional communities. These contributions are expected to generate dynamic discussion and practical policy suggestions," Mahajan said.

Union ministers M L Khattar and Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, RBI Director S Gurumurthy, PM Economic Advisory Council's Sanjeev Sanyal and vice chancellors of universities and directors of IITs and IIMs are among the guests who are expected to attend the conference.

"Many ambassadors and high commissioners will also join the deliberations. Several renowned corporate leaders will also be present in the conference.

"Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologues' presence and perspectives will provide invaluable direction to the national discourse on Bharat's development vision. This conference offers an exceptional opportunity to engage with top intellectuals, policymakers and visionaries, contributing to Bharat's transformative journey toward Vision 2047," he added.