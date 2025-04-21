RSS part of BJP conspiracy to stifle opposition's voice, alleges Congress

Nagpur, Apr 21 (PTI) The Congress on Monday alleged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was "fully involved" in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s conspiracy to curtail opposition's voice.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, All India Congress Committee (AICC) member and spokesperson Ajay Upadhyay insisted the BJP was adamant on destroying the Constitution on the directions of RSS.

Upadhyay claimed the RSS was "indirectly" involved in the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s action in a case related to the National Herald newspaper, which he described as a living symbol of freedom struggle.

The central agency has filed a chargesheet against top Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, among others, before a special court in Delhi in the National Herald case on money laundering charges.

The RSS is "fully involved" in the BJP's conspiracy to curtail the voice of opposition parties, the Congress spokesperson asserted.

Upadhyay emphasised the National Herald case was an attempt by the ruling BJP to divert people's attention from important issues faced by the nation and hide its government's "failures".

The ED chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi was nothing but a political conspiracy, he averred.

"Every member of the Gandhi family, whether in politics or outside, is being targeted by the BJP on the basis of trumped-up charges," Upadhyay maintained.

He alleged that the top BJP leadership is running 'Chhavi Bigaado Yojana' (tarnish image) against the Congress with the consent of RSS. PTI CLS RSY