RSS pays tributes to RK Mission chief Swami Smaranananda

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The RSS on Wednesday paid tributes to Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Smaranananda, saying he had provided outstanding leadership to the organisation with his exemplary dedication to "sewa" and spirituality.

Swami Smaranananda, 94, breathed his last in Kolkata on Tuesday evening. He was the 16th president of the Ramakrishna Mission, which was founded by Swami Vivekananda.

"Countless devotees of the Ramakrishna Math and innumerable followers of Shri Ramakrishna and Swami Vivekananda are left with deep sorrow on hearing the attainment of Brahmalok by Shrimat Swami Smaranananda ji," Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and its general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said in a joint statement.

Shrimat Sanghaguru, with his exemplary dedication to "sewa" (service) and spirituality, had provided outstanding leadership to the Ramakrishna Mission and the Ramakrishna Math in their great and inspiring tradition, they said.

"RSS shares the grief of all devotees and humbly offers its respectful homage to the inspiring memory of Swamiji who has been a 'muktatma' (liberated soul)," they said in the statement.

"We pray to God that the great work of the Ramakrishna Math continues to grow incessantly with its resolve and spirit," they said.

Swami Smaranananda had been admitted to the Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan in Kolkata on January 29 with an existing urinary tract infection. He later developed respiratory failure for which he was put on a ventilator on March 3, according to doctors. PTI PK PK ANB ANB