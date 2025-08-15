RSS pracharak turned BJP leader, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan dies at 80

Chennai/Kohima, Aug 15 (PTI) Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, former president of Tamil Nadu BJP, died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, a Raj Bhavan official in Kohima said.

He was 80.

A well-known BJP leader in Tamil Nadu with RSS roots, Ganesan has served as Governor of Manipur, West Bengal and Nagaland between 2021 and 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and a host of other leaders condoled Ganesan's death.

The PM said: "Pained by the passing of Nagaland Governor Thiru La. Ganesan Ji. He will be remembered as a devout nationalist, who dedicated his life to service and nation-building. He worked hard to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu. He was deeply passionate about Tamil culture too. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti." Stalin expressed anguish over Ganesan's death and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and the party.

The chief minister, who paid tributes to Ganesan personally, hailed him as a rare leader noted for his political civility.

He behaved with dignity by respecting leaders belonging to different ideologies.

Ganesan had huge respect for late DMK leader and former CM M Karunanidhi and he showed love and regard for the chief minister as well.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, former CM O Pannerselvam, MDMK chief Vaiko and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss condoled Ganesan' death.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP leaders including Tamilisai Soundararajan, were among a host of saffron party leaders who condoled Ganesan's death and hailed his contributions to the party and service to the nation.

Ganesan was undergoing treatment at the ICU of the Chennai hospital for the past few days and he died on Friday night, the Kohima Raj Bhavan PRO said.

On August 8, Ganesan had collapsed at his home in the Tamil Nadu capital and sustained a head injury, sources said.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors admitted him to the ICU to undergo intensive monitoring and treatment.

Ganesan was appointed the 21st governor of Nagaland on February 12, 2023 and he assumed office on February 20 that year.

An RSS pracharak turned BJP karyakarta, Ganesan was a soft-spoken leader who worked hard to build the saffron party in Tamil Nadu.

Ganesan quit his government job to join the RSS as a full time worker.

Since 1991, he worked for the BJP in several roles including that of Tamil Nadu unit president of the party.

Noted for his keen interest in Tamil literature, he founded Pottramarai, an association to nurture Tamil scholars.

His songs on patriotism and nation building is popular in the RSS and BJP, according to his profile posted on the official Nagaland government website.

He had a warm relationship with leaders cutting across party lines.

He served as a Rajya Sabha MP for a brief period having been nominated by his party from Madhya Pradesh.

He was appointed Governor of Manipur in 2021 and he served in that post till 2023. Briefly he held the additional charge of West Bengal Governor. PTI NBS ACD VGN SA