RSS pracharak-turned-BJP leader, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan dies at 80

Kohima/Chennai, Aug 15 (PTI) Nagaland Governor La Ganesan died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, a Raj Bhavan official in Kohima said.

He was 80.

A well-known BJP leader in Tamil Nadu with RSS roots, Ganesan has served as the governor of Manipur, West Bengal and Nagaland between 2021 and 2025.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his Assam and Sikkim counterparts, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prem Singh Tamang, respectively, and a host of other leaders condoled Ganesan's death.

President Murmu said, "Saddened by the demise of Governor of Nagaland, Shri La Ganesan Ji. He also served as Member of Rajya Sabha and Governor of Manipur and West Bengal. During his long public life, he worked for the welfare of the people. His contribution to the development of Tamil Nadu and the country will be remembered. I extend my deep condolences to his family and admirers." The PM said, "Pained by the passing of Nagaland Governor Thiru La. Ganesan Ji. He will be remembered as a devout nationalist, who dedicated his life to service and nation-building. He worked hard to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu. He was deeply passionate about Tamil culture too. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti." Stalin expressed anguish over Ganesan's death and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and the party.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister, who paid tributes to Ganesan's mortal remains, hailed him as a rare leader noted for his political civility.

"He behaved with dignity by respecting leaders belonging to different ideologies. Ganesan had huge respect for late DMK leader and former CM M Karunanidhi and he showed love and regard for the chief minister as well," Stalin said.

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman also condoled Ganesan's death and hailed his contributions to the nation.

Ganesan was undergoing treatment at the ICU of the Chennai hospital for the past few days and he died on Friday night, the Kohima Raj Bhavan PRO said.

On August 8, Ganesan had collapsed at his home in the Tamil Nadu capital and sustained a head injury, sources said.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where doctors admitted him to the ICU to undergo intensive monitoring and treatment.

Ganesan was appointed the 21st governor of Nagaland on February 12, 2023 and he assumed office on February 20 that year.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep sorrow at Ganesan's death.

Acharya, in a condolence message, said, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri La Ganesan. He served the people of Nagaland with dedication, and commitment." Acharya conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed to the Almighty to give them strength and courage to bear this profound loss.

"May his noble soul rest in eternal peace," he added.

Sarma also expressed his anguish at the death of the Nagaland governor.

"Anguished by the demise of the Hon'ble Governor of Nagaland Thiru La Ganesan Ji. He leaves behind a rich legacy of public service and organisation building," he posted on X.

"On behalf of the people of Assam, we extend our deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers," the CM added.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed condolences over Ganesan's death.

"Deeply grieved by the demise of Shri La. Ganesan, Hon'ble Governor of Nagaland. A true patriot and statesman who devoted his life to the service of the nation, he touched countless lives with his simplicity, humility, and steadfast commitment to public welfare.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all whose lives he enriched. His enduring legacy of service, unity, and devotion to the motherland will continue to guide and inspire generations to come. Om Shanti," he said in a post on X.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla also condoled Ganesan's death.

In a post on X, Raj Bhavan, Imphal said, "Hon'ble Governor of Manipur Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has expressed profound grief over the passing of Hon'ble Governor of Nagaland and former Governor of Manipur, La. Ganesan." "Recalling La Ganesan's dedicated public service, his notable tenure in Manipur, and his unwavering commitment to the nation, the Hon'ble Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul," it said.

An RSS pracharak-turned-BJP karyakarta, Ganesan was a soft-spoken leader who worked hard to build the saffron party in Tamil Nadu.

Ganesan quit his government job to join the RSS as a full-time worker.

Since 1991, he worked for the BJP in several roles, including that of Tamil Nadu unit president of the party.

Noted for his keen interest in Tamil literature, he founded Pottramarai, an association to nurture Tamil scholars.

He had a warm relationship with leaders cutting across party lines.

He served as a Rajya Sabha MP for a brief period having been nominated by his party from Madhya Pradesh.

He was appointed the governor of Manipur in 2021 and he served in that post till 2023. Briefly he held the additional charge of West Bengal governor. PTI NBS COR DG ACD VGN SA ACD