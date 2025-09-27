RSS prayer is collective resolve of devotion to motherland: Bhagwat

Nagpur, Sep 27 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that the organisation's 'prarthana' (prayer) is the collective resolve of swayamsevaks towards the country and god.

Bhagwat released the audio of the Sangh prayer recited by singer Shankar Mahadevan and explained in Hindi and Marathi by Harish Bhimani and actor Sachin Khedekar, respectively.

Speaking at the event in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, "It is an expression of devotion, love and dedication towards Bharat Mata. It is a prayer of what we can give to the country and then to god to help us serve the country." He said the prayer will reach the maximum people with the release of the audio.

The prayer is an emotion that helps swayamsevaks in their collective resolve of devotion, love and dedication towards the motherland, he said. PTI CLS MR ARU