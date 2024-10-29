RSS' push for 5-fold transformation in society not a political programme: Sunil Ambekar

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS') push for a 'Panch Parivartan', a five-fold transformation in society, is not a political programme but an idea to take the country forward on the path of progress and prosperity, Sunil Ambekar, a senior functionary of the organisation, said on Tuesday.

Bringing a five-fold transformation in society is one of the top agendas of the RSS which is set to be carried forward by its 'karyakartas' through a massive public outreach campaign across the country.

The RSS' agenda for 'Panch Parivartan' seeks to inculcate sense of 'Swa' (selfhood) with 'Bharatiya' values, imbibe right family values, promote social harmony, exhort people to adopt environment-friendly lifestyle and perform civic duty.

"You must have heard the Sangh constantly talking about Panch Parivartan. I want to tell you also that it's not a political programme.

"This is about transformation in society and it is good for everyone. Everybody has a role to play here and all of us think that there should not be any kind of discrimination in the society," Ambekar said while addressing an event here.

Exhorting people to join the move, he said this Deepawali is the right occasion to start with it.

"Nobody has to work under any banner," he added.

He said the country can achieve prosperity only when its people come forward rising above their self interest and work for public welfare.

"Entire society is awakening today and the country is also moving towards prosperity. There should be so much prosperity in our country that everyone can celebrate Diwali with pomp.

"This is possible only when we disseminate good and positive thoughts. Media has a big role to play here," he said. PTI PK PK KSS KSS