RSS resolution hails Ram Temple construction; calls it 'golden page of world history'

Nagpur, Mar 17 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh said it passed a resolution on the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha that concluded here on Sunday.

Advertisment

The resolution was called 'Shri Ram Mandir to National Resurgence' and stated that the "grand and divine Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala vigrah on Paush Shukla Dwadashi, Yugabda 5125 (22 January 2024) at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is an ethereal and golden page of world history".

"A blissful resolution to a long chapter in the period of resistance has been achieved as a result of relentless struggle and sacrifice of Hindu society for hundreds of years, nationwide movements under the guidance of revered saints and seers and a collective resolve of various sections of society," the resolution added.

The resolution said the notable contribution of researchers, archaeologists, thought leaders, legal luminaries, media and entire Hindu society involved in the agitation, including the martyred Karsevaks and government and administration, was worthy of mention.

Advertisment

"The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha pays homage to all the martyrs who had laid down their lives in this struggle and expresses its gratitude to all mentioned above. The entire society has actively participated in the campaign for distribution of Akshat sanctified in Shri Ram Mandir. Lakhs of Ram bhakts contacted crores of families in all the towns and most of the villages," the RSS resolution said.

It said grand programmes were organized on January 22 in India and abroad with processions in by-lanes and villages, 'deepotsavs' and 'bhagwa' flags at homes as well as prayer ceremonies at temples and religious places.

The day of Pran Pratishtha at Shri Ayodhya Dham saw the participation of the top leadership of Dharmic, political and entire gamut of social life along with the dignified presence of revered seers from all faiths, sects and traditions, it said.

Advertisment

"This points to the creation of an atmosphere for building a harmonious and organized national life based on the values of Shri Ram. This is also an indication of the beginning of a glorious epoch of national resurgence of Bharat," the resolution said.

"With the Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, society is coming out of the lack of confidence and self-oblivion that arose during the period of foreign rule and struggle. The entire society immersed in the spirit of Hindutva is preparing to recognize its 'Swa' (Selfhood) and getting ready to live accordingly," the resolution asserted.

The life of Lord Ram inspires everyone to sacrifice for the society and nation and remain committed to the societal obligations, it said, adding that his governance has earned a place in world history as 'Ram Rajya' whose ideals are universal and eternal.

Advertisment

"This concept of Ram Rajya is worthy of emulation even today for the entire world to face the challenges of deterioration of life values, declining human sensitivity, soaring expansionist violence and cruelty etc," it said.

The Pratinidhi Sabha is of the opinion that the whole society should take pledge to infuse the ideals of Lord Ram in its life so that the objective of reconstruction of the Ram Temple will be meaningful, the resolution said.

"It is essential to infuse the society again with the eternal values of Dharma like sacrifice, affection, justice, valour, goodwill and fairness etc as reflected in the life of Shri Ram. Building a Purusharthi society based on harmony by eradicating all kinds of mutual strife and discrimination will be the true worship of Shri Ram," it said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha calls upon all citizens to build an "able Bharat" that ensures fraternity, duty consciousness, value based life and social justice, on the basis of which the country can play a prominent role in fostering a global order that ensures universal welfare. PTI CLS BNM