RSS resolves to build 'harmonious, organised Hindu society'

Bengaluru: The RSS passed a resolution to build a "harmonious and organised Hindu society" for world peace and prosperity at its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, its highest decision-making body, on Sunday.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, BJP president J P Nadda, BJP general secretary B L Santhosh and heads of 32 outfits affiliated to the RSS participated in the three-day event that concluded on Sunday.

India being an ancient culture with rich traditions has the experiential wisdom to create a harmonious world, the RSS said in its resolution.

"Our thought protects the entire humanity from divisive and self-destructive tendencies and ensures peace and a sense of oneness among living and non-living beings," RSS said.

It said that the Hindu society will be able to fulfil its global responsibility effectively, only on the basis of an organised and collective life, full of self-confidence founded on 'Dharma'.

"Therefore, our duty is to resolve to build a model society following harmonious practices rejecting all types of discriminations, value-based families founded on eco-friendly lifestyle and commitment to civic duties full of selfhood," the resolution said.

It added that the resolve will enable us to build a strong national life, materially prosperous and replete with spirituality, mitigating the challenges and solving all the problems of the society.

"The ABPS calls upon all Swayamsevaks to commit themselves to present a role model of a harmonious and organised Bharat before the world, taking entire society together under the leadership of righteous people (Sajjan Shakti)," said the resolution.

The Sangh also paid tribute to Rani Abakka, the queen of Ullal on her 500th anniversary. The queen valiantly fought against the Portuguese aggression.