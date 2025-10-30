RSS route march: KSAT stays PDO's suspension

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) The Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT) has stayed the "arbitrary suspension" of a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) for taking part in an RSS route march, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said on Thursday.

The Bengaluru South MP, who is also a lawyer by profession, said his law office had challenged the suspension of Lungasugur PDO Praveen Kumar in Raichur district.

"My law office had challenged the arbitrary suspension of PDO Praveen Kumar K P for participating in the RSS Pathasanchalana in Lingasugur, Raichur, before the Hon'ble Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal," Surya said in a post on 'X'.

"KSAT has today stayed the suspension order, which was mechanically passed due to political pressure." The stay should serve as a lesson to the Congress government that "no amount of intimidation can deter the nation-building ideals of RSS," he added.

Surya also thanked former Advocate General of Karnataka, Prabhuling Navadgi for his support.

Praveen Kumar was suspended on October 18 for participating in the RSS event.

The MP had met the PDO and assured him of every assistance. PTI GMS ROH