RSS runs on conviction and commitment of its volunteers: Mohan Bhagwat

Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the organisation derives its strength from the "emotional and life force" of its volunteers, asserting that every swayamsevak, by mindset, naturally becomes a pracharak.

Speaking at the release of the book "'Aur Yah Jeevan Samarpit" at the Pathey Kan Sansthan here, Bhagwat said the volume chronicles the life journeys of 24 late RSS pracharaks from Rajasthan.

"The Sangh runs on the emotional strength and life-force of its volunteers. By their mindset alone, every swayamsevak becomes a pracharak. That is the Sangh's life energy," he said.

Bhagwat cautioned that despite the organisation's expansion and improved working conditions, its foundational spirit must remain unchanged.

"Today, the Sangh has grown, and facilities have increased, but that brings its own challenges. We must remain as we were during the times of opposition and neglect. Only that spirit will take the Sangh forward," he said.

Explaining the nature of the RSS' work, he said the organisation cannot be understood from a distance.

"Many tried to run branches like the Sangh in competition, but none lasted beyond 15 days. Our branches have run for a hundred years and continue to grow because the Sangh is sustained by the dedication of its volunteers," Bhagwat said.

According to the statement, Bhagwat noted that the RSS' work has now become a subject of public discussion and goodwill.

"Who could have imagined a century ago that simple shakhas would contribute to nation-building? People mocked us, saying we were merely waving sticks in the air. But today, the Sangh marks its centenary with growing social acceptance," he added.

Referring to the newly released book on the lives of pracharaks, Bhagwat said it evokes not just pride but also inspires difficult, value-driven living.

He urged volunteers to internalise the ideals presented in the book.

"If even a particle of their brilliance enters our lives, we too can illuminate society and the nation," he said.