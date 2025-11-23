RSS runs solely on social support, not foreign funding: Adityanath

Lucknow, Nov 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has completed 100 years of service and continues to work solely with social support, without any foreign or institutional funding.

Addressing a 'Gita Prerna Mahotsav' event in the presence of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Adityanath said diplomats and foreign envoys often ask how the Sangh operates.

“We tell them that we have worked as ‘swayamsevaks’ (volunteers). They ask about funding... We say there is no funding pattern. No OPEC country or international church funds it. RSS stands on the strength of society and works with a spirit of service," Adityanath said.

The chief minister added that the organisation serves every distressed person, irrespective of religion, language or region.

“RSS teaches that the nation comes first, and anyone who can contribute to taking India to greater heights must be supported,” he said.

Adityanath also criticised those who, according to him, have turned service into a tool of “deals and influence”, claiming they attempt to change India's demographic character through pressure and greed.

Referring to the spiritual message of Bhagavad Gita, the chief minister said it can provide guidance in challenging times.

Calling the Gita a “divine mantra” for all 140 crore Indians, Adityanath said it offers a path to success and a way of life.

He also said the ‘Gita Prerna Mahotsav’ would help spread its teachings to a wider audience. PTI CDN ARI