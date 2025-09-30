RSS should continue to focus on nation-building for next 100 years: Cong's Karan Singh

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Ahead of the RSS' centenary, veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Wednesday congratulated the Hindutva organisation's chief Mohan Bhagwat and 'swayamsevaks', saying the Sangh should continue to focus on nation-building for the next 100 years for India's progress.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on Vijayadashmi in 1925, is set to complete its 100 years on Thursday.

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is celebrating 100 years since its founding. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone, from Mohan Bhagwat ji to millions of activists," Singh said in a video message.

"I remember that in 1982, when I founded the Virat Hindu Samaj, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh helped us immensely due to which we organised large rallies in many important cities, highlighting the needs of Hindu 'dharma' and Hindu society," he said.

"I would like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to continue focusing on nation-building, especially character-building, in the next 100 years, because only through character-building can a society progress," the former Union minister said.

He has been a former Sadr-e-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the governor of the erstwhile state.

Singh said he would like India to truly progress in this manner so that it can play a progressive role in the world and succeed in taking the lead in the chaos that is raging everywhere.

Preparations are in full swing to organise various events in different parts of the country to mark the RSS' centenary.

From over one lakh 'Hindu sammelans' to thousands of 'biradari goshthis' for harmony and peace in society, the RSS has made an elaborate plan to organise a series of year-long programmes across the country to mark its centenary year, starting with Bhagwat's annual Vijayadashmi address at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur on Thursday.

The Hindutva organisation also has plans to carry out a nationwide door-to-door public outreach campaign and hold thousands of symposiums on various topics across all the states. PTI PK ASK KSS KSS