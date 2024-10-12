RSS should introspect if it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP, says Uddhav at Dussehra rally

Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said he broke off the alliance with the BJP as he did not approve of its version of Hindutva, and asked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh whether it found today's "hybrid" BJP acceptable.

He did not abandon the ideology of his father, Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Uddhav said, speaking at his party's Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park here ahead of assembly elections in Maharashtra.

"I have respect for the RSS and (its chief) Mohan Bhagwat. Bhagwat says Hindus should unite for self-protection. For whom are you saying all this when the BJP government is in power for ten years and has been given another mandate? Should Hindus still feel unsafe?" Thackeray said.

"I want to tell the RSS which is entering its centenary year, have a 'chintan shibir' (brainstorming meet) and introspect if you agree with the present-day BJP which has become a hybrid. It has leaders from other political parties. It wants crutches of traitors to finish me off," he further said.

"I did not give up Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals, but only parted ways with the BJP because I don't agree with its version of Hindutva," said Thackeray who ended the alliance with the saffron party in 2019 and became Maharashtra chief minister with the support of Congress and undivided NCP.

Sena workers were the " wagh-nakh" (tiger-claws, a Shivaji-era weapon) he got from Bal Thackeray, Uddhav said, adding "how can they (BJP) destroy me." "I could not have survived if you had not been with me," he added.

Referring to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud's remark about being anxious as to how history would judge his tenure, Thackeray said, "You should know that the time is now. Take decisions to save democracy. Our case is still pending, and three chief justices have come and gone. I will speak after you retire." He was referring to the litigation related to the split in the Shiv Sena caused by Eknath Shinde's exit in June 2022 and the fall of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The Sena (UBT) chief who has been pressing his allies Congress and NCP (SP) to announce the MVA's chief ministerial face, played a video clip of his oath-taking as chief minister in 2019, and asked the party cadres if he did not adhere to the oath.

He then asked party workers to swear on oath again that they will stay loyal to the party's 'Mashal' (flaming torch) symbol and bring a "Shiv Shahi government" as envisaged by late Bal Thackeray.

Uddhav read out the oath which said they will never allow Maharashtra to fall in the hands of the BJP.

After his government comes to power, he will construct temples of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every district of the state, the former chief minister said, while slamming the present Eknath Shinde-led government for the "hasty construction of a statue of Shivaji" on Rajkot fort in Malvan for votes.

"They did get votes, but the statue collapsed in eight months," he said.

The BJP should realise that Shivaji Maharaj was not an Electronic Voting Machine, Thackeray said in a further jibe, alluding to the opposition's allegations that EVMs can be compromised.

He described the Shinde government's decision to confer the status of 'Rajya Mata' (state mother) on the indigenous cow as a ploy to divert attention from issues like inflation.

"Recently a Hindu boy was killed on suspicion of carrying cow meat. But Union minister Kiren Rijiju proudly says he is a beef eater," he said.

The BJP should be ashamed to call itself Bharatiya and it does not belong to the people, he said, while also claiming that he was fighting the save Maharashtra from the saffron party.

Notably, Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut, Sushma Andhare and Bhaskar Jadhav who spoke before him described Thackeray as the future chief minister.

Slamming the Shinde government, he said nearly 1,600 decisions were taken in just 11 days. "When our government comes to power, we will scrap most of the decisions which favour builders and contractors and harm the people," he added.

""I will not allow Maharashtra and Mumbai to go to Adani....we will scrap the Dharavi redevelopment project (being executed by Adani group) if it sends Dharavi residents to saltpan lands. We will give police, mill workers homes in Dharavi," Thackeray said.

Thackeray's son and former minister Aaditya Thackeray made his maiden speech at the party's Dussehra rally.

Reacting to Uddhav Thackeray's speech, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said women should be aware that if the MVA came to power, it will scrap the Laadki Bahin scheme under which women get Rs 1500 per month. PTI MR KRK