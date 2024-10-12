RSS should introspect whether it agrees with 'hybrid' BJP': Uddhav at Dussehra rally

Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) The RSS should think whether today's "hybrid BJP" is acceptable to it, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday, addressing his party's annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park here.

Targeting his former ally ahead of the assembly elections in Maharashtra, Thackeray said the BJP should be ashamed of calling itself "Bharatiya." He also compared it to the Kauravas, accusing it of showing arrogance.

He also promised to build temples of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every district of the state after coming to power.

He parted ways with the BJP in 2019 as he did not believe in its version of Hindutva, but he never abandoned his father Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology, the former chief minister said. PTI MR KRK