RSS silently serving nation with unmatched discipline, dedication: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati, Oct 2 (PTI) The RSS has always stood at the forefront, silently serving the nation with unmatched discipline and dedication from freedom movement to every natural calamity and crisis, said Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), founded by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on the day of Vijayadashmi in 1925, has completed 100 years.

"On this sacred day of Vijaya Dasami, I extend my profound wishes to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (@RSSorg) on completing 100 glorious years of discipline, service, and nation-first commitment," Kalyan said in a post on 'X'.

The strength of the Sangh (organisation) lies not in words but in actions in every Swayamsevak (volunteer) who embodies service before self, he said.

Kalyan recalled that in 1925, freedom fighter Keshav Baliram Hedgewar founded the Sangh with a clear vision to prepare a generation rooted in discipline, unity, and sacrifice, qualities essential for national independence and the building of a strong Bharat. Since then, the RSS has completed 100 years of dedicated service, he said.

The Deputy CM expressed gratitude to Sar Sanghchalak (head of the organisation) Mohan Bhagwat, observing his journey from RSS Pracharak (worker) to leader for over 15 years demonstrates unwavering commitment to uniting society and Sanatana Dharma. "His leadership continues to inspire millions and strengthen the spirit of service across the nation," he said. PTI MS KH