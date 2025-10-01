RSS stands by 'forget and forgive,' focus is nation not power: Ambekar

Nagpur, Oct 1 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Sunil Ambekar on Wednesday underlined the Sangh's core philosophy of "inclusivity and forgiveness" as it continues its journey, and asserted that the organisation’s focus remains squarely on national upliftment rather than the pursuit of political power.

Noting that the century-old organization was never started in the pursuit of "any reward or award", Ambekar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (all India Publicity Chief) of the RSS, told PTI Videos that the Sangh's trajectory is defined by its deep societal bond and a guiding principle exemplified by the post-Emergency advice to "forget and forgive." He also stressed the non-materialistic basis of the RSS. "The journey of 100 years of the RSS was of people's support (Lok Samarthan)," Ambekar said. "The RSS was not started for any reward or award." He welcomed the release of a postage stamp by Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorating the organisation's 100 years, describing it as a "good thing." To a question about the feeling in the Sangh when leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Modi, who have RSS background, become prime ministers, Ambekar said "it definitely is a proud moment for us", but reaffirmed that the Sangh's focus remains squarely on national upliftment rather than the pursuit of political power.

While the elevation of these leaders is a "proud situation," the organisation's "aim has never been political power; its aim is the nation," he said.

The RSS leader stressed that political power alone is insufficient for comprehensive development, noting that "government has its duties and limits." Ambekar said the major task of strengthening society "requires everyone's awareness" and the RSS's core work of involving "every person in society actively" will continue for a long time.

He added that with the growing public mandate, the RSS, which is the ideological fount of the BJP, is now poised to "move forward more speedily." To a question on the RSS's future goals, Ambekar highlighted the increasing societal backing, noting that people want to "participate in the service towards nation-building with the RSS." Addressing criticism from various political parties and future challenges for the RSS, Ambekar spoke of the Sangh's approach that it "has always considered the country and its people as its own." He recalled two significant historical instances to illustrate this approach --ban in 1948 and Emergency from 1975 to 1977. Ambekar said that when the ban on the RSS, imposed following Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, was lifted after a few months, the then chief, M S Golwalkar, had announced that "there is no place for hatred and (the Sangh must) move ahead." Similarly, following the lifting of Emergency, the then chief, Balasaheb Deoras, had advised the cadre to "forget and forgive," he said.

"RSS considers the entire society as its own and there is no place for hatred," Ambekar stressed, summarising the Sangh's inclusive mindset: "Sangh's approach is today some (person) is not with us, but he will be with us." Ambekar said the RSS is bracing for a period of intensive work focused on channeling growing public support into tangible action and added that the increasing social support and acceptance (Lok Samarthan) for the RSS has been accompanied by a public desire "to participate directly in social transformation and nation service." While calling this a significant opportunity, he cautioned that it presents a challenge "to maintain contact with so many people and coordinate their participation or cooperation in RSS activities." This coordination, he said, "involves a lot of work in the coming time." Ambekar stressed that for India to achieve its "highest good position" in the future, society must be prepared through mass participation and social change, making the upcoming years "important in this respect." For its centenary, the RSS has adopted the theme of Panch Parivartan (Five Transformations) to form the bedrock of this societal preparation which includes social harmony, lifestyle according to the environment, family enlightenment, self-reliance (in all systems, including use of own language, own culture) and citizen awareness of duties.

These points "form the foundation for India to move forward rapidly," and for this essential social transformation, it is necessary that the RSS's power be "increasingly involved," he said.

"Today the RSS has 32 main organisations and many other large and small organisations and activities. These will expand further, embracing new subjects which volunteers will understand and initiate," the Sangh leader said. PTI PS CLS SKL KRK