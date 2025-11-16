RSS takes out route march in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi, Nov 16 (PTI) The RSS on Sunday took out a route march in Chittapur assembly segment in Kalaburagi district amid tight security.

The Chittapur Assembly constituency is represented by Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The district administration, which had initially denied permission, gave its nod for the march following a court order, where only 350 people participated.

Strict conditions were put in place, sources in district administration said.

The route march started in the afternoon from the Bajaj Kalyan Mantap, proceeded for about 1.2 km, and concluded near the same venue.

Saffron flags and festoons dotted the entire route. Hundreds of people on both sides of the road welcomed the RSS workers in uniform by showering flower petals on them.

Later, addressing workers, RSS Karnataka North Zone chief Krishna Joshi explained how the organisation grew despite facing several challenges, including a ban.

He also told them about the RSS' contribution in uniting the Hindu community and how it toiled for the nation.

All those who opposed the RSS admired and embraced it, he said.

Police made elaborate security arrangements. CCTV cameras were installed and drone surveillance was arranged along the route.

Priyank Kharge has been vocal against the RSS for quite some time and had written a letter to the chief minister to ensure that the RSS does not get permission to hold its Shakha and route march in the government land and government properties anywhere in Karnataka as they spread hatred.

On Sunday, Kharge said he never opposed the RSS route march but wished only that they did it after taking permission.

"I have never opposed the route march. All I said was take permission for it. They have got a habit of not following the rule of law. Now they are following the rule. Let them do it," the minister told reporters in Kalaburagi.

He also claimed that money meant for the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) was diverted towards RSS.

"In the next 15 to 20 days, I will give evidence of how the RSS looted the KKRDB funds," Kharge said.

On the Bihar assembly election results, he said it only raised doubts about NDA winning the polls. PTI GMS KH