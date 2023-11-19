RSS takes out route marches in TN

Chennai, Nov 19 (PTI) In several parts of Tamil Nadu, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Sunday held route marches in which a large number of workers of the outfit took part.

In white-khakhi uniform, members of the Saffron outfit took part in the marches and public meetings were held marking the culmination of the public events.

Union Minister of State, L Murugan took part in the rally here, an RSS spokesperson said.

BJP state secretary SG Suryah was among several office-bearers of the party who participated.

Chennai, Erode, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Karaikudi and Kanyakumari were among the districts the RSS held its rallies today. In total, the route marches were taken out in 53 towns, including three locations in Chennai, the spokesperson added.

After the state government denied permission for the route marches, the RSS had approached the Madras High Court and later the Supreme Court.

In a social media post, Suryah said the marches have been held by the RSS, overcoming the 'conspiracies' of the DMK regime.

In April this year, the RSS held similar route marches in the state. PTI VGN VGN KH