RSS to hold 3-day coordination meeting in Kerala

Palakkad(Kerala), Aug 30 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday said it will be holding a three-day long coordination meeting in the district to discuss various issues of national importance and also the initiatives it intends to launch as part of the completion of its centenary year in 2025.

Sunil Ambekar, the Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, told reporters that the Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak will be held on August 31, September 1 and September 2 and will be attended by its chief Mohan Bhagwat and six joint general secretaries.

In addition to that, the meeting will see the participation of around 32 "RSS inspired organisations" represented by around 320 'karyakartas' (workers), he said at a press conference held here.

He said it was not an executive meeting of the RSS, but a meeting of the organisations connected with it.

"During this meeting, activists of Sangh inspired organisations will share the information and exchange experiences about their respective work.

"In this meeting, there will be discussions on various issues of national interest in the present scenario, recent important happenings and planning regarding the various dimensions of social change," he said.

Ambekar, in response to a reporter's query, also said that what is happening in Bangladesh would also be discussed in the meeting.

He further said that as the organisation is going to enter its centenary year on Vijayadashami in 2025, it will be launching five initiatives for social reformation and nation building.

"These initiatives would be, Social Harmony (Samajik Samrasta), Family Awakening (Kutumb Prabodhan) -- how our families can be strengthened and how they can participate in nation building, Environmental issues (Paryavaran Sanrakshan) - how can we change our lifestyle practically to become more environmentally friendly...

"... Selfhood (Swa, Swadeshi) - after swadheenta (independence) now swatantrata (freedom) is needed and Civic duties (Nagrik Kartavya) - we always talk about rights, but simultaneously we should talk about our civic duties," he said.

He said another press conference would be held on September 2 after the conclusion of the three-day meeting.