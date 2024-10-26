RSS to hold 5-day ‘pracharak’ training camp in Bhopal from Oct 31

Bhopal, Oct 26 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will hold a five-day training camp for its 'pracharaks' (full-time volunteers) in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal from October 31, the RSS said on Saturday.

Advertisment

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will take part in the camp. The event will also include discussions on the work being done by the Sangh across various sectors, it said in a statement.

The Nagpur-headquartered organisation said 554 pracharaks from 31 RSS affiliates from across the country are expected to attend the training camp, the statement said.

The Sangh organises such camps for pracharaks every four-five years, the statement added. PTI LAL NR