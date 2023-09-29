RSS to hold all-India women coordination meet in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 29 (PTI) The annual 'All India Meeting of Women Coordination' of the RSS will commence here on Saturday, the right-wing organisation said in a statement.

About 300 participants from all over the country are expected to attend this two-day meeting which will be held at the Keshav Vidyapeeth in Jamdoli here, the statement said.

Manju Sharma, state convenor of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said participants of this meeting would discuss plans to increase the participation of the country's women in the social sector.

Future plans for the upcoming women's conferences of the organisation will also be discussed at the meeting, Sharms said.

She said so far 93 women's conferences of RSS have been held in the country, adding that workers from all over India and the state working in various fields have been invited to the upcoming meeting here. PTI AG RPA RPA