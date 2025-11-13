RSS to hold route march by following law of land for first time in 100 yrs: Minister Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, Nov 13 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday claimed that the RSS, for the first time in its 100-year history would hold a route march by following the law of the land, by seeking the government permission.

The Minister's statement came hours after the Karnataka High Court disposed of a petition filed by the convenor of RSS in Kalaburagi, seeking permission to hold a route march in Chittapur town, which is his home constituency.

The court permitted the march on November 16 with 300 participants and a 50 member band.

"For the first time in its 100-year history, the RSS will hold a march by following the law of the land - by seeking permission from the Government, clear conditions and oversight from the administration," Kharge posted on 'X'.

"An organisation that spent a century defying India’s independence movement, opposing the Constitution, the National Flag and ignoring the law is now learning to respect and follow it. No one is above the law: not individuals, not institutions and certainly not organisations that think they are bigger than the Constitution," he added.

Lauding the Kalaburagi district administration for showing commendable restraint and fairness, the Minister said the RSS has been allowed to hold its event, but within strict limits.

"Only 300 participants allowed (RSS wanted to make it a State event with 30,000). No participants from outside Chittapur. Must follow the approved route and time. Maintain peace and ensure no disturbance. I hope the message has reached RSS LOUD & CLEAR , you are under the Constitution. Jai Samvidhan!" he added in the post.

The issue began when authorities in Chittapur, denied permission for the RSS route march on October 19, citing the possibility of disruption of peace and law and order.

The Tahsildar of Chittapur, had then cited that the Bhim Army and other organisations have also informed, through a letter, that they too will conduct a route march on the same route on the same day.

However, hearing the petition filed by one Ashok Patil on behalf of RSS on October 19, the High Court asked them to file a fresh application seeking permission to hold its route march in Chittapur. It had further asked the authorities to consider the application and submit the report to the court. PTI KSU ROH