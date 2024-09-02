RSS urges Centre to talk to Bangladesh to ensure safety of Hindus, other minorities

Palakkad: A national coordination conclave of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has urged the Narendra Modi government to engage in dialogue with the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and other minority communities.

The three-day conclave, called Samanway Baithak, which concluded here on Monday, termed the Bangladesh situation a "very sensitive issue," said Sunil Ambekar, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, at a press conference.

He said that various organisations presented detailed reports on the situation in Bangladesh during the Samanway Baithak.

"Of course, it is a very sensitive issue. Everybody is worried about the Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh," Ambekar said.

He added that different organisations, through their delegates and statements, have requested the central government to engage with the Bangladesh government "to ensure the safety of Hindus and other minorities there." Several Hindu temples, households and businesses were vandalised in violence in Bangladesh when prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India, leaving the country in turmoil following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.