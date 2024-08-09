RSS urges govt to ensure safety of Hindus, other minority communities in Bangladesh

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday expressed "concern" over the incidents of violence against Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh and urged the Narendra Modi government to make every possible effort to ensure their safety.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale also urged the interim government of Bangladesh to immediately take strict action to stop such incidents and "make proper arrangements for the protection of life and property, and honour of victims".

Several Hindu temples, households and businesses have been vandalised in violence in Bangladesh since Monday when prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India, leaving the country in turmoil following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took oath as the head of the interim government of Bangladesh on Thursday, replacing Hasina.

In a statement, Hosabale also urged the world community and all political parties in India to stand united with members of Hindu, Buddhist and other minority communities who are becoming victims of persecution in Bangladesh.

"The RSS expresses deep concern over the incidents of violence against Hindus, Buddhists and other minority communities in Bangladesh amid a movement for change of power in the country for the last few days," he said.

"The targeted killing of Hindus and other minority community people, looting, arson, heinous crimes against women and attacks on places of worship like temples are intolerable and the RSS strongly condemns these incidents," he said.

Hosabale said it is expected from the executive government of Bangladesh that it strictly implement measures to stop such incidents immediately.

"The RSS urges the Government of India, which is trying to play a befitting role as a friendly neighbour amid the prevailing situation in Bangladesh, to make every possible effort to ensure the safety of Hindus, Buddhists and other people in Bangladesh,” he added.