RSS, VHP invite Eknath Shinde for Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya on Jan 22

Thane: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Vishva Hindu Parishad on Monday extended an invite to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to attend the idol consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Advertisment

RSS leader Ajay Joshi and VHP's Sanjay Dhavalikar met Shinde at his residence in Thane in the morning and extended the invite, a local RSS leader said.

Shinde accepted the invitation and has expressed joy at the dreams of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray and the former's mentor Anand Dighe coming true in the form of a grand temple in Ayodhya, he said.

Incidentally, both the Shinde-led Sena and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have lined up various programmes, including display of saffron flags and lighting of lamps akin to Diwali at homes, in Maharashtra between January 18 and 22 to mark the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the event in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 22.