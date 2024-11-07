RSS volunteers will remove obstacles coming in way of Sanatan, seers: Bhagwat

Banda (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said Sangh volunteers would act to remove any obstacles hindering Sanatan Dharma and the work of seers.

He also warned that some forces are trying to weaken a rising India.

Speaking at the birth centenary celebration of Pandit Ramkinkar Upadhyay at the Hanuman Temple complex in Chitrakoot, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak said, "But this is a resilient India, and it will continue to overcome all challenges. Sangh volunteers will remove all obstacles coming in the way of the work of Sanatan and saints using sticks (danda)." Commenting on the current state of the country, Bhagwat criticised "anti-national forces", stressing that India has been built through hard work.

"In the ongoing global conflicts, righteousness will prevail," he said, emphasising that adharma (unrighteousness) will inevitably be defeated by the strength of dharma and truth.

He urged every Hindu to draw inspiration from the Ramayana and the Mahabharata and fulfil their duty in building the nation.

Bhagwat said various forces tried to obstruct the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but divine power ultimately triumphed.

"After 550 years, truth and righteousness have finally prevailed," he said.

He shared that the RSS also faced hardships in its early days, including challenges related to basic needs like food, shelter, and space for gatherings, but the situation has since changed.

He expressed confidence that, united, India would continue its struggle against adversaries of Sanatan Dharma, moving toward victory. He emphasised, "India is a unifying nation." Calling for a united effort toward creating a new, developed nation, Bhagwat said, "We need not fear or tolerate injustice. Good and evil have always existed globally, and we must stand on the side of righteousness. Dharma is achieved through our actions." He further added that when society unites, it gains divine support.

"Our nation's foundation was laid by the dedicated efforts of sages and seers. Despite our differences, we are fundamentally one people. India stands as the world's most secure and prosperous nation." PTI COR SLM KIS ZMN