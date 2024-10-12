RSS wants to make country uniform, will not succeed: Congress

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The Congress slammed the RSS after Mohan Bhagwat's annual Vijayadashami address on Saturday, alleging that the organisation wants to make the country uniform and asserting that it will not succeed in its plan.

Addressing the Vijayadashami rally of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur, Bhagwat criticised "cultural Marxists and woke people", accusing them of undermining education and culture, promoting conflict and disrupting social cohesion.

He said India has become stronger and more respected in the world with enhanced credibility in the last few years but sinister conspiracies are testing the country's resolve.

Asked about Bhagwat's address, the Congress's media and publicity department head, Pawan Khera, said the RSS chief seems very confused and wondered whether he is in favour of diversity or opposed to it.

"Whether he is opposing or supporting it, diversity is here. They have been trying to change it but they cannot change it," Khera said, hitting out at the RSS.

"They have been trying to make this country uniform. 'One nation, one leader', 'one nation, one election', 'one nation, one language', 'one nation, one clothing', 'one nation, one food'," the Congress leader told PTI Videos.

"All this will not work. 'One nation, one organisation' -- I am sorry, that organisation is irrelevant in most parts of this country," he said.

Asked about Bhagwat's remarks on religion, Khera said, "Why should I comment on what he thinks? My religion is far more superior, it cannot be hijacked by a particular organisation or a particular individual. I do not think anybody has a right to become a self-appointed thekedar (contractor) of my religion." PTI ASK RC