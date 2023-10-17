RSS welcomes SC decision not to grant recognition to same-sex marriage, says Parliament can decide

Nagpur, Oct 17 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's judgement refusing to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriage, and said India's parliamentary system can discuss the issue and take an appropriate decision.

Advertisment

The RSS's women's wing Rashtra Sevika Samiti as well as the Vishva Hindu Parishad, affiliated to the Sangh, too welcomed the decision.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud in their verdicts unanimously refused to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act and observed that it is within Parliament's ambit to change law for validating such union.

"The Supreme Court's decision regarding same-sex marriage is welcome. Our democratic parliamentary system can discuss all the issues related to this in a serious manner and can take appropriate decision on it," tweeted Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh (all-India publicity chief) of the RSS.

Advertisment

The Rashtra Sevika Samiti, in a press release, congratulated the apex court.

"The Supreme Court giving importance to the feelings of lakhs of citizens of India and thousands of years of basic Indian thought did not recognise same-sex marriage....Hence, I congratulate the Supreme Court on behalf of Rashtra Sevika Samiti. And I expect that in future also the Supreme Court will from time to time take decision in the same way to protect Indian values," it quoted Samiti chief V Shanta Kumari as saying. VHP leader Govind Shende told a news channel that it had started a campaign against homosexuality as society does not approve of such relations.

"In our culture, we do not approve of relationship for sexual relations, we regard it as immoral. Homosexual relationship has always been regarded as immoral," he added.

Parliament and the government should understand the people's feelings while taking decision on the issue, he said. PTI CLS KRK