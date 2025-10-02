RSS workers detained in Tamil Nadu for 'trespassing' into govt school to hold drill, released

Chennai, Oct 2 (PTI) RSS workers "trespassed" into the premises of a government school here on Thursday and they were detained and later released, police said.

According to Avadi Police Commissionerate, about 40 RSS swayamsevaks entered the premises of a state-run school at Iyyappanthangal and conducted a drill.

"We have registered a case for trespassing against the RSS workers, following a complaint from school authorities," a top Avadi police official said.

The BJP strongly condemned the police action and hit out at the DMK regime for its "anti-national mindset," for acting against the patriotic activities of the RSS.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran said the nationalist RSS workers' selfless, patriotic work cannot be cowed down by police case and arrest. He said the Sangh's drill had been happening at that spot in Chennai for many years now, without any disturbance to the general public.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, in a post on 'X' said: "I strongly condemn Tamil Nadu Govt @CMOTamilnadu @mkstalin for arresting #RSS Swayamsevaks, who were conducting a peaceful Shakha in a ground today in Chennai where they have been conducting for many yrs in the past but today—particularly on Vijayadashami day which marks the 100th centenary year celebration of RSS—this arrest is highly condemnable & undemocratic." Further, she said: "In TN, @mkstalin govt turns blind eye to all day to day anti-social activities, deteriorating law and order situation, but national, traditional, spiritual, and patriotic cultural activities are curtailed. This clearly reveals the anti-national mindset of DMK @arivalayam.

I appeal for the immediate release of all arrested RSS cadres today. I met them all in the place where they are detained under police custody after the arrest & conveyed my moral support to them & enquired the police officials why they are arrested? Our karyakartas are facing the situation with courage as usual. That is the spirit of RSS." 'Vijayadasami' (celebrated today, October 2, 2025) this year marks the 100th founding anniversary of the RSS.

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the RSS addressed the annual Vijayadashmi rally in Nagpur and said global interdependence should not become a compulsion and there is no substitute for 'swavalamban' (self-reliance). PTI VGN VGN KH