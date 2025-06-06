RSS workers live ordinary lives, but attain extraordinary levels through their actions: Bhagwat

Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said RSS workers lead ordinary lives, but often reach extraordinary heights through their actions, all while striving for the upliftment of society.

Speaking at the launch of two books -- 'Sangh - Jeevan Part 1 and 2' -- in Nagpur, where the RSS is headquartered, he noted volunteers of the Hindutva organisation, which will turn 100 in October this year, perform their duties effortlessly, without seeking recognition or accolades.

"RSS workers help everyone, live simple lives, but unintentionally reach extraordinary levels. They are aware that entire society should reach that level," he stated.

"They do good work with an ease; they do not have to take any extra special efforts. RSS workers keep doing so," Bhagwat emphasised.

Referring to the books released at the event, the RSS leader said they are based on direct experiences of their author, Ramchandra Devatare, and written in a simple, accessible style.

"These are simply written books...readable because the experiences noted in them are first-hand and raw. His (author) experiences and learnings are clearly reflected in the books and they have been written with a tone of gratitude," he maintained. PTI ND RSY