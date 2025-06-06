RSS working to preserve religious, social heritage of country: Scindia

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is working to preserve the religious, cultural and social heritage of the country.

Scindia was addressing an event organised to launch a book, titled 'Hindavi Swaraj Ke Sansthapak, Chhatrapati Shivaji' (Chhatrapati Shivaji, the founder of Hindavi Swaraj), at the RSS office here.

The Union Minister for Communications said RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, its second chief M S Golwalkar and other personalities motivated the Sangh to move forward in a "big way" to maintain the unity and integrity of the country, taking inspiration from the patriotic thoughts and ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's ideology of preserving the religious, cultural and social heritage of Mother India; the same principles, the same values ​​lie in the basic foundation and policy of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh," the Union minister said.

"Dr Hedgewar, our Swatantra Veer Damodar Savarkar Sahab and our Golwalkar Sahab, who were inspired by the patriotic thoughts and ideology of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, motivated the Sangh to move forward in a big way to maintain the unity and integrity of the country," he said.

Scindia said India is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The prime minister is moving ahead to make India self-reliant with his 'Panch Pran' as well as values ​​and principles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he underlined, adding that Modi recently said "agar ek goli udhar se aayegi, toh gola yahan se jayega".

The Union minister appealed to the people to come forward and contribute to the country's progress, saying, "'Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai' (this is the time, the right time)."