RSS works for Bharat, hasn't engaged any lobbying firm in US: Sunil Ambekar rejects Cong's claim

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The RSS on Thursday categorically rejected the Congress' charge that it has engaged "one of Pakistan's official lobbying arms" to espouse its interests in the US.

This came after the Congress alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has engaged "one of Pakistan's official lobbying arms" to espouse its interests in the US, and this is hardly the first time that the Sangh has "betrayed national interest".

Dismissing the Congress' claim, RSS national media and publicity department head Sunil Ambekar said, "The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh works in Bharat and has not engaged any lobbying firm in the United States of America." Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said a few days ago, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat acknowledged that the RSS is not a registered organisation and that it does not pay taxes.

"Now, we learn that the RSS has spent a significant amount of money to engage one of Pakistan's official lobbying arms - the American law firm Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) - to espouse its interests in the US," Ramesh alleged on X.

The Congress leader also shared a screenshot on X showing US Senate lobbying disclosures which showed that Squire Patton Boggs had registered as a lobbyist for the RSS. PTI PK PK KSS KSS