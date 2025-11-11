RSS's 100-year journey is very successful, unparalleled: Krishna Gopal

Ahmedabad, Nov 11 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) joint general secretary Krishna Gopal on Tuesday said the organisation's 100-year journey has been very successful and without any parallel in the world.

The life goal of the Hindu society is to impart knowledge to all beings and make them civilized, he said, addressing an event organised by Bharatiya Vichar Manch and attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel among others.

"The journey of 100 years is a very successful journey, a unique journey, it has no parallel in the world. This is a journey developed by the Hindu society itself," Gopal said.

"Every society has duties and responsibilities, every society has a life goal. The life goal of our Hindu society is to impart knowledge to all beings, to make them civilized. Only we can tell the whole world about "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family)" the RSS leader said.

The Sangh wants the entire Hindu society to be organised, Krishna Gopal said, adding that the RSS will keep working till the "ultimate unity" of the entire country is achieved.

"And whatever needs to be done until that is achieved, the RSS must do it. So we do two things: first, keep expanding your branch base. Do not stop at 87,000 (branches)....this expansion will continue. And second, keep doing everything possible to alleviate every problem facing society, taking the people with you," he added.

The RSS works for the omnipresence of the organisation as well as to find solutions to all the problems of society, Krishna Prakash further said.

"On the one hand, as our organisation, which is in the form of a seed, grows, we must have the ability to solve all the problems of society. Our seed and the DNA within it, the quality formula within it, contains everything that is necessary for society," he said.

People all over the world are watching the RSS closely, Krishna Gopal said.

"Hindutva is the nationalism of this country, and only with the help of Hindutva will this country progress," the RSS leader stated. PTI KA PD KRK