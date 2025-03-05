RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha to be held in Bengaluru from Mar 21 to 23

Bengaluru, Mar 5 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Wednesday announced that its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha will be held in Bengaluru from March 21 to 23.

In the Sangh system, this Baithak (meeting) is considered the highest decision-making body and is organised annually.

The Baithak will take place on the premises of Janseva Vidya Kendra, located at Channenahalli near Bengaluru, the RSS said in a statement.

The annual report (Karyavritta) for the previous year (2024-25) will be discussed in the Baithak, along with a critical analysis of it. Reports on special initiatives will also be presented.

Noting that the RSS will complete 100 years of its establishment on Vijayadashami (Dussehra) 2025, the organisation stated that the period from Vijayadashami 2025 to 2026 will be considered its centenary year.

The progress of centenary-related initiatives will be reviewed, and a framework for various programmes, events, and campaigns for the upcoming year will be outlined during the meeting.

Further, two resolutions on national issues will be considered for adoption, the statement said.

Additionally, as part of the work expected from Sangh shakhas, discussions will focus on social change efforts, particularly the Panch Parivartan initiative, it added.

The meeting agenda will also include an analysis of Hindu awakening, a review of the country’s current scenario, and discussions on follow-up activities, the statement said.

RSS chief (Sarsanghchalak) Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary (Sarkaryavah) Dattatreya Hosabale, all Joint General Secretaries (Sah-Sarkaryavahs), and other senior officials, along with all executive members, will be present at the meeting.

A total of 1,500 Karyakartas, primarily elected representatives from Prant and Kshetra levels, are expected to participate.

The National President, General Secretary, and Organising Secretary of RSS-affiliated organisations will also be in attendance, the statement said.