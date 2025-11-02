RSTRC cuts annual losses from Rs 1,000 cr to Rs 300 cr; to add 800 new buses

Jaipur, Nov 2 (PTI) The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) has significantly reduced its annual operational losses from about Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 300 crore under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, officials said on Saturday.

According to an official statement, the improvement comes as a result of better management, strict supervision, and effective use of resources, it said.

The state government has implemented transparent policies aimed at making public transport more efficient, safe, and passenger-friendly, the statement said.

Sharma has directed the transport department to prioritise providing safe, punctual, and quality travel services to the passengers, it said.

The RSRTC has also strengthened its fleet and route network with the induction of 810 new buses and the addition of 352 contractual buses, while improved monitoring systems and fuel management have helped reduce diesel consumption, leading to substantial savings in operational costs, the statement said.

To further strengthen services, the government plans to induct 800 more buses in the coming months, which is expected to make operations more profitable and eliminate the remaining losses, it said.

“The focus is on continuous financial improvement and expansion of passenger services to ensure safe, efficient, and reliable transportation across the state," the statement said. PTI AG SMV ARI