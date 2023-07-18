RTI activist arrested for threatening Maha minister, extortion attempt

Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) The Mumbai Police have arrested an RTI activist for allegedly threatening Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar and attempting to extort money from him, an official said on Tuesday.

A supporter of Kesarkar filed a complaint in this connection on Saturday at Malabar Hill police station in south Mumbai, he said.

As per the complainant, the accused knew Kesarkar for the last two-three years and used to demand money from him, the official said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 384 (extortion), 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life, etc), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

The accused was arrested on Saturday and produced before a court which sent him in police custody till Wednesday, the official said, adding a probe was on into the case. PTI DC GK