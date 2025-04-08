RTI acts as bridge between citizens, govt: Assam Guv

Guwahati, Apr 8 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday said the RTI Act functions as the bridge between common people and the government, bringing in a transformative change in the society.

At an official function here, Acharya inaugurated the 32nd Board of Governors and 14th Annual General Body meeting of the National Federation of Information Commissions in India (NFICI).

In his inaugural address, he said that the event is not only a formal gathering of the federation but also a significant celebration of the 'culture of transparency' within Indian democracy.

He said that the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, has been a groundbreaking tool that has revolutionised India's democratic framework.

"The RTI Act symbolizes a transformative change, acting as a bridge that narrows the gap between the common citizen and the government, allowing for greater participation in governance. This Act empowers every citizen to question and obtain information, reinforcing the principle that the people are the true rulers," Acharya said.

He highlighted the substantial impact the RTI Act has had in promoting transparency, reducing corruption, improving service delivery and fostering accountability within the administration.

The governor also recognised the positive effects of the Act on rural and marginalised communities, which have gained a greater voice through the law.

"As information flows rapidly in today's world, it is essential to make the RTI Act more accessible, user-friendly and transparent through digital means. We must ensure that RTI is not just about paperwork but part of public behaviour," he added.

Widespread awareness and innovation, including the use of AI and data analytics, will help keep the Act relevant and effective, Acharya said.

He stressed the need for further engagement with the RTI Act at the grassroots level through workshops and training programme initiatives aimed at empowering citizens, especially in rural areas.

Chief Information Commissioner and President of NFICI Heeralal Samariya along with the delegates from different states were present in the meeting. PTI TR NN