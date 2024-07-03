RTI appeals pendency coming down every year: Union minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the pendency of Right to Information (RTI) appeals is coming down every year.

The assertion came while chairing a meeting with Chief Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya, who gave an update on the working and progress of the Central Information Commission.

“The pendency of RTI appeals is substantially reducing from 35,718 appeals in 2019-20 to 29,213 appeals in 2021-22, further reducing to 23,087 appeals in 2023-24 and 22,666 appeals in 2024-25 which is remarkable," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

There has been almost 100 per cent disposal of appeals, with pendency coming down every year, he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The minister appreciated the progress made in reducing pendency and increasing the ease of providing information to citizens by the proactive role played by the Commission.

Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is to usher transparency, accountability and good governance into the working of government. PTI AKV AKV KVK KVK