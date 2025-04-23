RTI applicant attacks UP information commissioner in Lucknow; arrested

Lucknow, Apr 23 (PTI) An RTI applicant allegedly attacked State Information Commissioner Mohammad Nadeem on Wednesday during a hearing at the commission's office here.

The accused, identified as Deepak Shukla, has been arrested, police said.

Shukla, known for filing several Right to Information (RTI) applications, attacked the commissioner while a hearing was underway regarding his pending appeals and complaints, according an official statement.

Security personnel present at the spot overpowered him and handed him over to the Vibhuti Khand police in Gomtinagar, said the statement issued by the state information commissioner's office.

Shukla is a "habitual" RTI applicant with hundreds of applications pending across various universities, it said.

He also has numerous second appeals and complaints pending before the State Information Commission.

In the past, he had been barred from appearing before the commission by the then information commissioner Ajay Upreti.

State Information Commissioner Nadeem has been presiding over hearings of several such habitual RTI appellants, the statement said.

In March 2025, he had disposed of 79 of Shukla’s appeals and complaints on merit, it added.

Shukla had filed fresh petitions seeking a review of those decisions, during which he allegedly attacked the commissioner.

Police said a probe is on in the matter. PTI