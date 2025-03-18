RTI mobile app, public grievance system have set global benchmarks for transparency: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said mobile application for filing Right to Information (RTI) application and India's centralised public grievance redress system have set global benchmarks for transparency in governance.

Addressing an event here, he said that India’s governance model has attracted attention from around the world, with hundreds of civil servant delegations from neighbouring countries visiting the country for capacity-building programs.

Singh underscored the importance of initiatives like RTI (Right to Information) on mobile app and CPGRAMS (Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System), which have set global benchmarks for transparency and accountability in governance.

CPGRAMS allows citizens to raise public grievances online.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, also pointed out the growing integration between the private and government sectors in recent years, particularly with the unlocking of the space sector.

He said the significant investment influx in India’s space economy is projected to reach up to USD 45 billion.

The minister also lauded the government’s decision to unlock the nuclear energy sector, calling it a crucial step toward energy self-sufficiency.

“Digitalisation of governance enabled uninterrupted office working even during the COVID pandemic. Digital India was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 and therefore much before the pandemic struck, our governance options were already in place," he said addressing the “Digitech Conclave 2025”, where he highlighted the critical role digital governance played in enabling the government’s seamless operations during the pandemic.

This early adoption of digital solutions ensured that government services continued uninterrupted even at the peak of the pandemic, when the rest of the world was in lockdown, Singh recalled.

He said that Prime Minister Modi's “whole of government, whole of science and whole of nation” approach has transformed India’s socio-economic landscape.

Singh emphasised that the collective efforts of the government, the private sector and the scientific community are paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future for India. PTI AKV AS AS