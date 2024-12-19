RTO agent booked for threatening officials after client fails driving test in Nagpur

Nagpur, Dec 19 (PTI) An RTO agent was booked in Nagpur for allegedly threatening officials after one of his client's failed a driving test, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Javed Khan Chhote Khan Pathan, a Kapil Nagar police station official said.

"On Tuesday, Khan, angered after one of his client's failed a driving test, threatened assistant motor vehicle inspector Rahul Dhakate. He also used abusive language at the office of assistant RTO Hitesh Dawda. Khan was booked on the complaint of Dhakate," the official said. PTI COR BNM