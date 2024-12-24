RTO clerk, two others arrested for taking bribe

Thane, Dec 24 (PTI) Three persons including a clerk with the Panvel Regional Transport Office have been arrested for taking a bribe from an agent, Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau officials said on Tuesday.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the trio at Kalamboli police station in Navi Mumbai, said inspector Santosh Ambike of the ACB.

The complainant, working as an RTO agent for a transport firm, had approached the RTO for online updating of speed governor certificate of 32 trailers. Sandeep Sambhaji Basre (45), a junior clerk, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1,000 per trailer, following which a complaint was lodged.

The clerk agreed to accept Rs 13,000 after negotiations. The ACB on Monday laid a trap and nabbed Basre, Kalpesh Kadu (31) and Kapil Patil (45).

Further probe is underway. PTI COR KRK