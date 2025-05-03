RTO inspector killed after truck hits his official vehicle in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) May 3 (PTI) A 37-year-old inspector in the Regional Transport Office (RTO) was killed a speeding truck hit his official vehicle on Saturday, police said.

The deceased RTO inspector was identified as Naresh Kumar, police said, The accident occurred around 7 pm when the RTO squad, including Kumar, were checking the passing vehicles and issuing challans to offenders near Gopalpura Mataji toll plaza on NH-52, SHO at Mandana police station Ajay Sharma said.

Kumar was sitting inside the RTO car when a speeding truck hit his stationary vehicle, killing him on the spot, the SHO said. The other personnel escaped unhurt.

The truck driver managed to flee and police have seized his vehicle, DSP Rajesh Dhaka said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, DSP added.