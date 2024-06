Pune, June 7 (PTI) Sanjiv Bhor, deputy regional transport officer, Pune RTO, has been transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on promotion, an order issued by the Maharashtra Transport Commissioner said on Friday.

He has been appointed as regional transport officer, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The additional charge of regional transport officer and deputy regional transport officer at Pune has been given to Sujit Dongarjal, the assistant regional transport officer. PTI SPK KRK